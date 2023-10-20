Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,201,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,726,000 after purchasing an additional 194,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.17. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

