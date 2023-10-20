First National Trust Co Has $28.78 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,209 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

