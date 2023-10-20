Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.88. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

