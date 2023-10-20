Ultra (UOS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $660,430.64

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $49.40 million and approximately $660,430.64 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,555.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.71 or 0.00811060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00180372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013188 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,602,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1403806 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $660,778.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.