Creditcoin Price Down 1% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $14.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 273,502,635 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.