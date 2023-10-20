Blur (BLUR) Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and approximately $134.83 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,012,429,413.0517504 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.1864262 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $145,338,385.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

