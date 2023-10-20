Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after buying an additional 567,083 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Nasdaq by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

