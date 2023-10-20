Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

