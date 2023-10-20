Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 435 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $428.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $365.10 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $331.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.27.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

