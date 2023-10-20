Polymath Market Cap Hits $138.79 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $138.79 million and $649,001.66 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00214941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14624824 USD and is up 8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $689,670.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.