Ethereum (ETH) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,608.16 or 0.05441126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $193.41 billion and approximately $6.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001970 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,264,972 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

