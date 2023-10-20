XYO (XYO) Market Cap Tops $39.39 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $39.39 million and $401,575.31 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/."

