Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

