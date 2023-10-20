Head-To-Head Survey: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) vs. Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and Byline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $57.54 million 1.91 $11.25 million $2.91 7.40 Byline Bancorp $358.87 million 2.36 $87.95 million $2.60 7.47

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Byline Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CB Financial Services and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.17%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 22.80% 12.86% 1.02% Byline Bancorp 22.38% 12.74% 1.34%

Risk & Volatility

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CB Financial Services pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats CB Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; syndication services; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

