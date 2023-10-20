Comparing New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New York Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 1 1 3.00

Profitability

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance 7.79% 10.33% 0.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $153.47 million N/A N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance $82.72 million 3.10 $6.75 million $0.03 495.67

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 6,666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats New York Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

