Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

AGR opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $13,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after buying an additional 255,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

