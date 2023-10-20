Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.48.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $257.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.41 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

