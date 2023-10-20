KeyCorp Weighs in on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 185,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 190.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

