Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

