WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Acquires 25,193 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.6% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $434.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.68.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

