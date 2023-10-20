Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

