Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,008 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $119,593.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,797.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

