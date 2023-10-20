Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,315 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after acquiring an additional 773,885 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,518.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 529,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after acquiring an additional 496,863 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,695,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.99 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.