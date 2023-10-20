iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

