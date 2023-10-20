Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $455,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $271.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.