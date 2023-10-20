Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $206,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE EMN opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

