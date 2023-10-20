Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.42 and its 200 day moving average is $246.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,545 shares of company stock worth $10,101,098 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

