Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,878 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. CL King boosted their target price on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MTRN opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

