WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) vs. Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Financial Review

WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Limbach’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANG & LEE GROUP $4.17 million 1.98 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Limbach $496.78 million 0.64 $6.80 million $1.42 20.29

Limbach has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A Limbach 3.08% 18.30% 6.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Limbach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WANG & LEE GROUP and Limbach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A Limbach 0 0 3 0 3.00

Limbach has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.07%. Given Limbach’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limbach is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Summary

Limbach beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

(Get Free Report)

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefabrication construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers; sports arenas; cultural and entertainment facilities, and amusement rides and parks; and life sciences, including organizations and companies, whose work is centered around research and development focused on living things. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.