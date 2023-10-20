Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

