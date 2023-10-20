Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 14,145 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,898,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $935,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $960,796,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,213,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $842,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

