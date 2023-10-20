Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $76.95 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.