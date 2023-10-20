Spok (SPOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th. Spok has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $14.23 on Friday. Spok has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spok by 62,887.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Spok in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Spok by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
