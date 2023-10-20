NaaS Technology (NAAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th. NaaS Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.
NaaS Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NAAS opened at $3.11 on Friday. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
