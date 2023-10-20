NaaS Technology (NAAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th. NaaS Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAAS opened at $3.11 on Friday. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NaaS Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.