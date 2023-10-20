Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

