Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FIX opened at $154.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $102.80 and a 52-week high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

