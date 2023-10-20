MarineMax (HZO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY23 guidance at $5.10-$5.50 EPS.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MarineMax Stock Down 2.2 %
MarineMax stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
