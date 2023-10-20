Alphabet (GOOGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

