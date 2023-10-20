Ladder Capital (LADR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

NYSE LADR opened at $9.55 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 89.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

