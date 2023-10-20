iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $212.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.82 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

