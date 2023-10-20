Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,124,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 90,277 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 735,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 256,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS VSGX opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

