UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY24 guidance to $6.52-7.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.52-$7.16 EPS.

UniFirst Price Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.36. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $205.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

