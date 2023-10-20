American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.50 EPS.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
