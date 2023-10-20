Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 36.09%.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

PLBC opened at $34.40 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PLBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1,113.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 115.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 253.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 382.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.