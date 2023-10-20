Efforce Price Reaches $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Efforce token can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and $553,525.08 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

