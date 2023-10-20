Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.692 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.78 billion. Netflix also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.34.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $401.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

