AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2023 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

NYSE ABBV opened at $145.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 24.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

