M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $179.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.99. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.63.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

