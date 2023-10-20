M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 796 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $22,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $231.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $169.01 and a 52-week high of $237.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

