First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after acquiring an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Clorox by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $123.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $119.51 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

